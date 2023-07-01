Au Revoir: How violent protests in France are driving away tourists

Since a 17-year-old was fatally shot by a police officer in a suburb of Paris last week, violent protests have broken out across France.

As of Saturday, more than 1,300 individuals have been arrested as protesters caused extensive damage in dozens of cities by torching cars and buildings, robbing shops, and fighting with riot police.

On Friday, more than 40,000 police officers were deployed around the nation to put an end to the protests. As a result, numerous roads in the Paris region and other important towns like Marseille were blocked off, and public transport was interrupted.

The country’s tourism industry is now beginning to feel the effects of the protests, with hotels and restaurants experiencing cancellations and some even suffering damage. The United Kingdom has even issued a warning for anyone planning to visit the violence-hit country.

Tourism affected

Following the death of 17-year-old Nahel during a traffic stop in a suburb of Paris on Tuesday, chef Thierry Marx, president of the major association for employers in the hotel and catering industry said, “Our hotel members have suffered a wave of cancellations of reservations in all the territories affected by the damage and clashes.”

Marx claimed on Friday that he was getting signals from business owners who had experienced “attacks, looting, and destruction of their businesses, including some restaurants and cafes” on a daily basis.

“Our establishments are intrinsically hospitality venues, and sometimes even refuges and places of help in crisis situations. They must not suffer the consequences of anger that they have not aroused and we condemn these actions,” he added.

Marx demands that “everything” be done by the government to ensure the security of those employed in the world’s most well-known tourist destination’s hotel and catering sectors.

According to managing director Jacques Creyssel, the French Retail Federation (FCD) also demanded increased police protection in and around businesses.

He said that more than a hundred medium and big food or non-food establishments were vandalised, looted, or even set on fire as a result of the disturbances, which “gave rise to real scenes of looting.”

Creyssel claimed that these instances “are extremely serious and have an extremely heavy cost” and that he had urged the trade, interior, and economy ministers to take appropriate action.

In order to “provide the necessary support and technical assistance, particularly in terms of continuing operations, insurance compensation, etc. for traders and managers of affected companies,” the Paris Ile-de-France Chamber of Commerce said it was mobilising its teams.

Security concerns

The GHR organisation for independent hotels and restaurants in France deplored that “foreign (TV networks) are starting to show images of Paris on fire and blood, which does not correspond to reality.”

“Will the violence and riots continue and cause a real wave of cancellations? That’s the risk,” managing director Franck Trouet told AFP.

“Asian tourists, in particular, who are very concerned about security, may not hesitate to postpone or cancel their trip,” he warned.

Didier Arino, managing director of the Protourisme firm said, “Tourists who know us well, like the Belgians or the British, who also have problems themselves in their suburbs, will be able to make sense of things.”

But in the end, he said “It’s as if we were doing a negative publicity campaign worth several tens of millions of euros for destination France.”

The confederation of tobacconists was also indignant at the “looting and ransacking of shops, including 91 tobacconists during these last days of clashes.”

“If it continues like this, it can significantly complicate the organisation of the Olympic Games, especially since a good part of the events will take place in Seine-Saint-Denis,” a disadvantaged area in the north of Paris, said Jean-Francois Rial, president of the Paris Tourist Office.

Travel advisories issued

Following the outbreak of violent protests in France, the United Kingdom has issued a caution to anyone planning to visit the country.

The Foreign Office has amended its travel advice for France, cautioning people that the protests may cause their vacation to be interrupted. “Since June 27th, protests have taken place in Paris and other locations across France,” it said.

“Some have turned violent. The protests may lead to disruptions to road travel or targeting of parked cars in areas where protests take place. You should monitor the media, avoid protests, check the latest advice with operators when travelling and follow the advice of the authorities.”

The Foreign Office website adds: “If demonstrations do turn violent, a heavy police/gendarmerie presence is to be expected. Avoid demonstrations wherever possible and follow the advice of the local authorities.”

The State Department of the United States has not warned against visiting France, but on Thursday it issued a security notice noting the violence and advising US citizens to stay away from “mass gatherings and areas of significant police activity.””

The alert noted that “some cities are enforcing curfews.” “As always, keeping your friends and family informed of your whereabouts is a good practise.”

Travellers are still advised to “exercise increased caution in France due to terrorism and civil unrest,” according to a State Department warning from 2022.

Cities hit hardest

The clashes started on Tuesday night in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris when the police shot and killed a male teenage driver who was stopped at a stop sign and was officially identified as Nahel M, a French citizen of North African heritage.

As soon as word of the killing spread throughout the wider Paris area, long-standing frustrations against racial prejudice in working-class regions erupted once more. The policeman who shot the driver was taken into custody on Thursday on suspicion of committing a willful homicide.

A curfew was put in place between the hours of 9 pm and 6 am through Monday in Clamart, a suburb of Paris in the southwest, following three nights of rioting.

According to The New York Times, Bezons, Gennevilliers, Garges-lès-Gonesse, Meudon, and L’Île-St.-Denis, which is adjacent to the 2024 Olympic headquarters, are further localities that have been impacted by the violence.

The heart of Paris, where the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower are located, had remained relatively unscathed until Thursday night, when a Nike store was plundered on the Rue de Rivoli, one of the city’s main retail districts.

On Thursday night, after street fires were lit and violent clashes broke out between the police and protesters, authorities in Marseille and Bordeaux ordered tourists to avoid the region. Marseille prohibited all protests on Friday.

Transport services stopped

In light of ongoing protests following a police officer’s fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in the Parish suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday, all bus and tram services nationwide were instructed to halt operating after nightfall on Friday. This is according to the British broadcasting channel iTV.

The metro system of the city will close an hour earlier during the weekend. The greater Paris region had already cut services in recent days to limit the mobility of the demonstrators at night.

The regional transport organisation, Île-de-France Mobilités, has begun posting service updates on its website.

Call for peace

France’s national soccer team — including international star Kylian Mbappe, an idol to many young people in the disadvantaged neighbourhoods where the anger is rooted — pleaded for an end to the violence.

“Many of us are from working-class neighbourhoods, we too share this feeling of pain and sadness” over the killing of 17-year-old Nahel, the players said in a statement. “Violence resolves nothing. … There are other peaceful and constructive ways to express yourself.”

They said it’s time for “mourning, dialogue and reconstruction” instead.

With inputs from AFP and the Associated Press

