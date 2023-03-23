A gigantic asteroid over 200 feet wide, which is almost the size of London’s iconic clock tower, will zoom in between Earth and the moon on Saturday, 25 March.

According to NASA, an object of this size passing so closer to Earth ‘only happens once per decade’.

NASA says the asteroid is currently estimated to be up to 305 feet (93 metres) in diameter.

The US-based space agency’s Asteroid Watch team took to Twitter and wrote, “Astronomers with the International Asteroid Warning Network are using this close approach to learn as much as possible about 2023 DZ2 in a short time period – good practice for #PlanetaryDefense in the future if a potential asteroid threat were ever discovered.”

A newly discovered #asteroid named 2023 DZ2 will safely pass by Earth on Saturday at 100K+ miles away. 🌎 While close approaches are a regular occurrence, one by an asteroid of this size (140-310 ft) happens only about once per decade, providing a unique opportunity for science. — NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) March 21, 2023

While this asteroid will safely pass by our planet this week, there is a slim chance we could have an eventual impact in a few years.

Here’s what to know about the asteroid:

What is the gigantic asteroid – 2023 DZ2?

According to EarthSky, the space rock dubbed ‘2023 DZ2’ was discovered on 27 February this year by scientists working with the European Near Earth Asteroids Research project.

They observed it using the Issac Newton Telescope at the Roque de los Muchachos Observatory in La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands.

Astronomers since then have observed the space rock to get a better idea of its size and orbit.

The space object at the time was 9.9 million miles (over 16 million kilometres) from Earth and took over 3.16 years to orbit the sun, reported Dailymail.

According to the report, it is also three times as large as the Chelyabinsk asteroid that struck Russia in 2013, which sent a shockwave twice around the globe.

How close will it come to Earth?

The asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth on 25 March at approximately 19.51 GMT (1.21 am IST).

According to NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies, 2023 DZ2 will miss Earth by 108,758 miles.

For reference, the moon is 238,855 miles away from Earth.

We’ve been tracking a new asteroid named 2023 DW that has a very small chance of impacting Earth in 2046. Often when new objects are first discovered, it takes several weeks of data to reduce the uncertainties and adequately predict their orbits years into the future. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/SaLC0AUSdP — NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) March 7, 2023

The asteroid is moving at a speed of 17,403 miles per hour.

After passing the planet this weekend and being exposed to its gravity, the asteroid’s orbital period will be reduced to about 3.01 years, says Dailymail.

Will it hit the Earth?

According to USA Today, this won’t be the only time 2023 DZ2 will have a close encounter with our planet.

EarthSky said early data showed the asteroid has a 1-in-38 million chance to hit Earth on 27 March 2026.

NASA says an asteroid like 2023 DZ2, which is larger than 82 feet but smaller than 3,280 feet, would “likely cause local damage to the impact area.”

Dailymail reported that the asteroid was briefly given a one in 430 chance of impacting the Earth on 27 March 2026 on NASA’s Risk List, however, this probability has since been reduced to zero.

Where and how can you see the asteroid?

Given that an asteroid of this size only comes within a few hundred miles of Earth on average once every ten years, NASA claims that the enormous space rock will present a “unique chance for science.”

Astronomers with the International Asteroid Warning Network will watch the close approach, according to the space agency, in an effort to learn more about planetary defence, which NASA has already experimented with using its DART mission.

The brightest star for Southeast Asian astronomers will be 2023 DZ2 on Saturday at around 17:20 GMT (22.50 IST), according to NASA, with an apparent magnitude of 9.902.

EarthSky stated that on Friday night at around 19:52 GMT (1.22 IST), it will be visible from the Northern Hemisphere, however, it will be fainter elsewhere.

If you’re an amateur astronomer hoping to get a peek, use a telescope with an optical tube that is at least six inches (15 centimetres) in diameter.

According to EarthSky, it will appear as a dim star in the southeast sky, just to the east of the constellations Orion, Canis Major, and Canis Minor.

The most effective method for seeing it is to focus the telescope on a well-known star that is in its path, such as HIP 45578, and wait for the asteroid to enter the field of view.

The Virtual Telescope Project will also be hosting a live stream of the asteroid’s approach on Saturday night beginning at 23:30 GMT (19:30 EDT).

Where do asteroids come from?

2023 DZ2 is an Apollo asteroid, crossing the Earth’s orbit just like the asteroid known as “Apollo” in 1862, which was the first to be seen doing so, reported Dailymail.

While it is still unknown where it came from, most near-Earth asteroids originate from the ‘main’ asteroid belt between Jupiter and Mars.

NASA’s Planetary Defence Coordination Office said, “The vast majority of near-Earth asteroids have come from the inner part of the main belt where, over tens of millions of years, their orbits were altered by the gravitational influence of Jupiter and Mars, and some by mutual collisions.”

Asteroids approaching with Earth

According to USA Today, asteroids frequently come within a few miles of Earth, and some of them do actually land there, though most of the time they just become dazzling fireballs that don’t cause any damage.

NASA announced earlier this month that it had started monitoring 2023 DW, an asteroid with a diameter of about 160 feet that has a “extremely small possibility” of colliding with Earth on 14 February 2046, but is more likely to pass by a distance of more than 1.1 million miles.”

