Explained: How Air India plans to spread its wing with a massive order of 500 jets

Air India is all set to reach new heights. It is eyeing a huge order of 500 aircraft that will cost tens of billions of dollars.

The new planes will be reportedly bought from the European multinational Airbus and the American aerospace giant Boeing. The mega purchase is part of the move to revive Air India, which was acquired by the Tata Group in January.

Air India’s big order

According to the news agency Reuters, which was the first to report the story, the Air India order comprises “400 narrow-body jets and 100 or more wide-bodies including Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s and 777”.

The deal could top $100 billion at list prices, including any options, and rank among the biggest by a single airline in volume terms. It is expected to be bigger than the order for 460 Airbus and Boeing jets from American Airlines more than a decade ago, Reuters reports.

Another report in The Economic Times said that Air India was looking to buy around 150 737 Max planes from Boeing.

While reports in the media throw light on Air India’s big plan, both Airbus and Boeing have not made any comments. There has been no response from the Tata Group as well.

Air India spreading its wings

The news of the massive order comes less than a fortnight after the merger of Air India and Vistara. The joint venture with Singapore Airlines will lead to the creation of India’s second-biggest carrier.

With the merger, Tata got a fleet of 218 aircraft, making Air India the country’s largest international airline. In the domestic market, it comes second to IndiGo.

If the new order goes through, Air India will receive 500 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing over a decade.

The two deals are an indication of Tata Group’s big plans for the future – to increase flights to and from India and take on foreign carriers like Emirates. With a larger fleet, Air India can in the future compete with IndiGo in the domestic market and even look to increase its regional international traffic, according to a report in The Indian Express.

India’s air travel market is fast-growing and Air India’s expansion plans will contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of expanding the economy to $5 trillion, reports Reuters.

A possible turbulence

According to experts, Air India’s road to recovery will be a long one with trouble along the way. Poor domestic infrastructure and a shortage of pilots will come as a hurdle, they told Reuters. The competition from established Gulf and other carriers will be persistent.

Airbus A321neos for the Air India-Vistara merger may not come by easily. The planes are sold out until at least 2028, the report said.

The Tata-Air India story

JRD Tata founded India’s first airline in 1932. It was known as Tata Airlines until 1946 and was then converted into a public entity and renamed Air India. This is when its mascot, the Maharaja was launched.

Air India is nationalised in 1953 and is divided into domestic and international carriers.

After years of losses, in April 2012, India approves a $5.8 billion bailout for Air India, which was to be received by 2020. Years later in March 2018, the government plans to sell a controlling stake along with $5.1 billion of the carrier’s debt, reports Reuters.

After no interest from bidders to buy 76 per cent stake, the government. decides to sell 100 per cent of the state. There are two bidders Tata Sons and Ajay Singh, the promoter of budget airline SpiceJet.

In October 2021, the government announces Tata Sons as the winning bidder for its 100 per cent stake in Air India after the conglomerate bid Rs 180 billion. In January, this year Tata regained control of the carrier.

