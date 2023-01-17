After quiet quitting, here comes loud quitting: What does it mean?

By now, you’ve heard of the great resignation, quiet quitting, quiet firing, and even rage applying.

Now, the new year has brought with it a new trend – loud quitting.

But what is loud quitting? And how does it work?

Let’s take a closer look:

What is it?

In essence, loud quitting is the polar opposite of quiet quitting.

When attempting to pull off loud quitting, an employee makes it known to the boss – rather loudly – that he or she is looking to greener pastures.

The hope, of course, is that the boss will offer a promotion or a hike in pay to keep the employee happy.

According to The Guardian, loud quitting is an art.

It doesn’t mean that you simply walk into office and scream that you’re quitting your job.

Doug Baird, CEO from people advisory firm New Street Consulting Group, told Metro.co.uk about the trend: “Like most workplace trends, “loud” quitting isn’t something that’s happened simultaneously at a moment in time – rather it’s a culmination of big forces and specific factors built over weeks, months and years.”

“Given that almost every sector is currently competing fiercely to attract talent, it’s understandable that individuals are seeking opportunities to speak up about looking elsewhere for a better job offer.”

How does one loud quit?

As per The Guardian, this is done by hinting at your unhappiness, pointing out your achievements to the boss and that you could be making more someplace else.

“The best way to loud quit is to do it directly with the people that matter – your bosses,” Emma Swan, the head of commercial employment law at Forbes Solicitors, told the Metro.co.uk.

“Trying to loud quit in front of colleagues is likely to backfire, as employers will consider it disruptive and will be less inclined to listen to demands. Employees should avoid talking about their intentions amongst colleagues. Employees are best advised treating loud quitting as a form of compromise to avoid making it all about me, me, me. Even before they start conversations with employers about pay rises or promotions, a loud quitter should think about what’s in it for their bosses.

“The demands for more money and a step up the career ladder will be much better received if they focus on how it will benefit the organisation.”

But experts say one ought to be aware of the possible pitfalls when engaging in loud quitting.

As per The Guardian, if you’re not the best employee in the company or push too hard too fast, or if you’re just unpopular, you might be out of lock.

Your employer might call your bluff and allow you to quit – leaving you with no job.

With inputs from agencies

