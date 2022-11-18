Aftab Poonawala took 10 hours to chop Shraddha Walkar’s body into pieces: Here’s what he did in between

The murder of Shraddha Walker by her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala continues to throw up chilling details. Investigations reveal that the 28-year-old accused had planned to kill the woman a week before 18 May and that he has shown no remorse since his arrest.

The Delhi Police are building a case based on Aftab’s confessions even as the search for the murder weapon – a one-foot saw that he used to cut up Shraddha’s body into more than 30 pieces – is still missing.

10 hours to cut the body

It has now been revealed that after strangling Shraddha to death, Atab googled ways to get rid of the body and what chopper should be used. “I was scared as I knew that if I dumped the body somewhere, I might be caught. I browsed Google all night to search for ways to dispose of the body and not arouse any suspicion. I also searched the internet on what kind of chopper would I have to use to piece the body,” he told Delhi Police, according to a report in the news agency ANI.

It took about 10 hours for the accused to chop up the woman’s body into pieces. In between the gruesome act, he took “breaks”. When he got tired, he stopped for a while before going back to cover up the killing. In between, he drank beers and smoked cigarettes, according to a report in India Today.

After chopping up the body into pieces, he searched on the internet for ways to clean blood from the floor. He spent hours getting rid of the stain, using lots of water. He used more than 20,000 litres of water to wash off the blood. With the Delhi government providing free water, the bill usually amounts to zero as is the case for those living in the neighbourhood. Aftab’s outstanding water bill is more than Rs 300.

According to neighbours, for days, Aftab would regularly go to check if the building’s tank had a sufficient amount of water. To get rid of the traces of blood, he used hypochlorous acid.

Ordered food, watched a movie after the murder

Once Aftab was done cutting up the pieces, he ordered food from the delivery website Zomato and watched a movie on Netflix, according to India Today.

The next day as the body started decomposing, Aftab took out the intestines and other internal organs. “This was done to avoid foul smell emanating from the house as that would have raised neighbours’ suspicion. He put the parts in a plastic bag and threw them in garbage dumps,” sources told News18. The police believe that most of them were either eaten up by stray animals or may have decomposed completely.

Finding the dismembered body parts of Shraddha, especially the severed head and the torso, are important for the police to build a water-tight case against Aftab. As searches continue in the dense Mehrauli forest close to where the couple lived, the accused confessed that he charred her face to hide her identity.

Sources in the Delhi Police say after he chopped her body, he burnt her face in a way that it becomes near-impossible to identify even if recovered. “During the interrogation, Aftab revealed that he had learnt about all this on the internet, and also about how to hide the body from everyone’s reach,” the sources said.

Traces of blood found in the house

The crime remained undetected for six months. But now police have recovered some pieces of bones in the house. They have also found traces of blood in the couple’s rented flat, reports India Today.

The kitchen, where Shraddha’s body was kept, was the only place in the house from where the blood stains were gathered by the forensic team. They failed to find evidence in any other place in the house, the report says.

The man with no remorse

Police sources have said that Atab has shown little regret. This was evident as he went about with his life calling friends over and even dating. “After the murder, the friends of the accused Aftab also came to the house but during that time he had hidden the parts somewhere else,” a source told ANI.

The accused allegedly brought a new girlfriend to the house after the murder. The police are investigating if he brought more women over and will reportedly ask the dating app Bumble to provide details of his profile.

Inside the prison, Atab continues to sleep peacefully.

Now, a Delhi court has extended the custody for the next five days and also allowed for a narco test to be conducted.

With inputs from agencies

