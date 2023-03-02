It had been deflecting threats for quite a long time.

Hope that there may be extinct populations of the bug in the Ozark Mountains was revived when a giant insect from a species that previously thrived in the period of the dinosaurs was discovered on the façade of an Arkansas Walmart for the first time in decades.

Initially, the bug was misidentified as an antlion, however, scientists were elated to discover that the bug was Polystoechotes punctata, the species that was believed to have mysteriously vanished.

Let’s take a closer look at the gigantic bug that is rediscovered.

The rediscovery

The huge lacewing had never been observed in the state and had been absent from eastern North America for more than 50 years.

It was plucked up at a Fayetteville big box store by Michael Skvarla, director of Penn State’s Insect Identification Lab, according to a Monday press release from the university.

Skvarla explained that he discovered the huge lacewing in 2012 when he was a doctoral student at the University of Arkansas.

“I remember it vividly because I was walking into Walmart to get milk and I saw this huge insect on the side of the building,” Skvarla said.

“I thought it looked interesting, so I put it in my hand and did the rest of my shopping with it between my fingers. I got home, mounted it, and promptly forgot about it for almost a decade.”

Identification of the giant lacewing

Scientists were ecstatic when the enormous lacewing, Polystoechotes punctata, was found in an urban region of Fayetteville, Arkansas. As per several descriptions, the species looks like a hybrid between a fly and a moth, with speckled wings that it keeps tent-like over its body.

According to a paper recently published in the Proceedings of the Entomological Society of Washington, Skvarla initially believed the bug he had removed from the exterior of the Walmart was an antlion.

CBS News cited the Missouri Department of Conservation as saying that these insects “look like fragile, drab damselflies, with an elongated body, four intricately veined wings mottled with browns and black, and clubbed or curved antennae about as long as the combined head and thorax.”

It was in the fall of 2020 when Skvarla, while demonstrating the bug to students during an online course on the biodiversity and evolution of insects, abruptly realised that it wasn’t what he had first assumed.

He along with his students brainstormed what it might be on a Zoom call.

“We were watching what Dr Skvarla saw under his microscope and he’s talking about the features and then just kind of stops. We all realized together that the insect was not what it was labelled and was in fact a super-rare giant lacewing,” one of his students Codey Mathis at Penn State said.

The bug’s wingspan served as an obvious clue to its classification. The team claimed that the insect’s size—roughly 50 millimetres, or nearly two inches—made it obvious that it was not an antlion.

“I still remember the feeling. It was so gratifying to know that the excitement doesn’t dim, and the wonder isn’t lost. Here we were making a true discovery in the middle of an online lab course,” Mathis said.

The finding of the specimen in Arkansas “represents a new state record and the first specimen recorded in eastern North America in over 50 years,” according to Skvarla’s research, adding, “This discovery suggests there may be relictual populations of this large, charismatic insect yet to be discovered,” he wrote, adding that the location in which it was found may be “an ideal play for a large, showy insect to hide undetected.”

Mystery around its disappearance

The huge lacewings were once abundant across North America, however, they had been exterminated in eastern North America by the 1950s.

The causes of the disappearance have long been a mystery, according to The Guardian.

Potential factors of their disappearance include light pollution brought on by urbanisation and the arrival of non-native animals that can alter the soil’s composition, such as ground beetles that feed on lacewings or earthworms.

Since these bugs depend on post-fire ecosystems, the eastern region’s efforts to put out forest fires could also have an impact.

