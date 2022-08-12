SPARK is ISRO's virtual space park that offers visitors with a 360-degree immersive experience. The one-of-its-kind museum allows users to navigate through the impressive landscape and visit satellite galleries, launch vehicle galleries as well as read about India's pioneers in space research

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on Wednesday, unveiled ‘SPARK’, a virtual space tech park, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, commemorating India's 75th year of Independence.

"Chairman, ISRO and Directors of the various ISRO centres appreciated the initiative taken and suggested more non-sensitive digital content to be brought on this platform for use by different stakeholders", the agency said in an official statement.

Let’s find out more about SPARK:

What is SPARK?

Launched by ISRO Chairman S Somanath, the virtual space museum hosts several documents, images and videos related to launch vehicles, satellites, scientific missions as well as pioneers of India's space sector.

Somanath, who is also Secretary in the Department of Space, and Directors of various ISRO centres appreciated the initiative taken and suggested more "non-sensitive" digital content to be brought on this platform for use by different stakeholders.

"The beta version of the application can be accessed through ISRO website or at https:spacepark.isro.gov.in," it was stated.

SPARK is ISRO's first-ever 3D virtual space tech park. It includes a museum, a theatre, an observatory, a garden with life-sized rockets, a lakeside cafe area and a children's play area along with several other interactions.

The landing page welcomes visitors with a huge signage reading ‘Spark - The Space Tech Park’.

The webpage gives options on the top left corner to enter the different areas in the park such as the museum, the theatre, or the lobby. The application helps visitors to navigate using dedicated arrows along with options to zoom in and zoom out for a 360° immersive experience.

Inside the main museum building, one can navigate through the virtual facility to explore various exhibits on ISRO's achievements, satellites and launch vehicles.

Different areas of the park provide information on iconic scientists who have played important roles in ISRO’s journey through the years. Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha, Dr Vikram Sarabhai, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Prof Raja Ramanna, Prof Yash Pal, Prof MGK Menon, and Prof Satish Dhawan among others have found mention in the space park.

Detailed tours of different galleries inform the visitor about ISRO’s various satellite programmes, and offer images, videos and documents related to various launch vehicles.

In the open area of the park, next to a giant sundial stands a bus, ‘Space on Wheels’. It offers information about ISRO’s various outreach programmes.



