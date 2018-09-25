Zoe Kravitz to play lead in TV series High Fidelity on Disney's upcoming streaming service

High Fidelity, the television series which is scheduled to stream on Disney's upcoming streaming service has roped in the lead, states The Hollywood Reporter. Actress Zoe Kravitz has been cast to feature in the reboot of the 2000 film which was based on Nick Hornby's novel. The new 10-episode series is being touted as a 'reimagination' of the film as well as the book from a female's perspective.

Kravitz will step into John Cusack's role in the film which will feature her as the passionate music lover and record store owner who is fixated on pop culture and top-five lists. Zoe is also set to executive produce the project.

Kravitz is the daughter of musician and actor Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet. Bonet played the role of Cusack's ex-girlfriend Marie DeSalle in the original.

High Fidelity has been created by Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka for Disney's streaming service. West and Kucserka are also set to executive produce along with Midnight Radio's Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg.

The streaming service with a direct-to-consumer feature is set to launch in late 2019 and will consist of a mix of original and library content from Disney's feature film and TV groups, Pixar Animation, Marvel Entertainment and Lucasfilm.

Kravitz will be featuring in HBO's Big Little Lies season 2 and Fantastic Beasts.

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2018 11:58 AM