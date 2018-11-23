Zero song 'Mere Naam Tu' is Shah Rukh Khan's colourful proposal to Anushka Sharma in the film

Soon after the trailer of the upcoming film Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, released earlier this month, fans have been waiting eagerly to see SRK doing what he does best: romance on screen. The first song from the film's OST, 'Mere Naam Tu' completely makes up for that expectation and how! There's SRK, of course, with his inimitable charm supported by Ajay-Atul's spellbinding music and some stunning visuals.

The song features SRK and Anushka where the former expresses his love in the grandest possible manner with splashing colours and some vibrant backgrounds. It is now a known fact that SRK will be seen in the film in the role of a vertically-challenged man while Anushka Sharma will play the part of a physically-challenged genius. 'Mere Naam Tu' marks the colourful beginning of the budding romance between these two 'challenged' people.

The talented music composer duo Ajay-Atul are spot on with their music and it just complements the song's visual grandeur; lyricist Irshad Kamil also pens some beautiful lines in 'Mere Naam Tu'. Singer Abhay Jodhpurkar, who has had an active career as a playback singer in south films, makes an impressive Bollywood debut with his mellifluous rendering of the song.

This song, however, does make one remind of Ajay-Atul's last venture Dhadak — especially the title track 'Dhadak' and 'Pehli Baar'. But 'Mere Naam Tu' still makes for a captivating number, both visually and sonically.

Zero is directed by Aanand L Rai; produced by Gauri Khan and written by Himanshu Sharma. The film is slated to hit the screens on 21 December.

