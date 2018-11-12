You are here:

Zero: Petition filed against Shah Rukh Khan film in Bombay HC for hurting Sikh sentiments

A petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking action against actor Shah Rukh Khan and makers of the film Zero for allegedly hurting sentiments of the Sikh community.

Petitioner Amritpal Singh Khalsa, an advocate, has sought action against the actor and the film's producers Gauri Khan and Karuna Badwal, director Aanand L Rai, Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd and the Central Board for Film Certification's (CBFC) chairperson and CEO.

The petition, filed on 6 November, refers to the film's trailer in which Shah Rukh is seen wearing a vest and shorts, with a garland of Rs 500 notes around his neck and a 'kirpan' in gatra tied diagonally across his body.

Khalsa took exception to this scene and referred to the historical and cultural importance of kirpan (a sword or small dagger carried by Sikhs).

In his petition, Khalsa said a kirpan is worn after taking 'rehat maryada' (conversion to Sikhism).

The petition has sought a direction to the police to initiate action against Shah Rukh and others under Indian Penal Code section 295 (A), pertaining to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings or beliefs.

It has also sought a direction to the censor board to cancel the movie's certification, a direction to the film's makers to remove the particular scene and an interim stay on the trailer.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing on 19 November, according to the high court's website.

Updated Date: Nov 12, 2018 11:48 AM