Jubilee is a period drama which revolves around the golden era Hindi film industry in the 40s and 50s.
Wamiqa Gabbi has been in the news and one of the biggest breakthroughs this year with her honest portrayal of Niloufar in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Jubilee. It’s a dream role that many actresses would like to play. And now in the whole list of actresses, there is also a legend who has expressed her desire to play the character if given an opportunity.
In a recent interview with Zeenat Aman, when the comedian and host Zakir Khan asked the yesteryear actress if she wanted to play a character from the massively hit series, Jubilee, which one will it be, without wasting a breath she said Niloufer. “Damdar hai” she explains it too. Wamiqa, who plays the role flawlessly, says it was a huge compliment. Especially because Zeenat Amam, being a legend and coming from a different era of the industry, has acknowledged Wamiqa’s work.
Wamiqa says, “I remember watching her films and songs. She is one of the most confident, progressive and unapologetically sexy actresses of the times. She always stood out from the rest. She embodies the very term confident and redefines Desire even till date ! It was just so beautiful to be validated by an Absolute Diva who resonated with my portrayal of Niloufar. It’s overwhelming for me to just know that she’s watched the series and she loved it and, if given a chance, she would like to play Niloufer. I am truly honoured and ecstatic. I hope that she likes my other performances in the future.”
Jubilee is a period drama which revolves around the golden era Hindi film industry in the 40s and 50s. The series stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles. The series is created and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.. The series has got rave reviews for its story, music and cinematography. Apart from this, Wamiqa will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya with Tabu and Ali Fazal, another series by Vishal Bhardwaj, Charlie Chopra and Mystery of the Solang Valley.
