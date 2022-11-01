It seems that the year 2022 belongs to the stories revolving around spies and agents. This is because after Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek, and Parineeti Chopra’s Code Name Tiranga, Bollywood is all set to woo the cinephile with Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy. Based on the true events, Zee5’s thriller series has amped the buzz around itself, after the makers unveiled the trailer on Monday. Announcing the same, the lead star of the show Zain Khan Durrani took to his Instagram account to drop the video of the trailer. In the titular role, Zain is supported by a strong cast like Adil Hussain, Prakash Raj, Harsh Chhaya, and Satyadeep Mishra among others. Needless to say, the power-packed trailer has been received by the fans with open arms.

The gripping trailer opens by showing the India-Pakistan border back in 1965, which is months before the heated war began. The video shows Hussain essaying real-life IPS officer Ramkishore Negi informing the then Prime Minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri that Pakistan’s acquisition of Patton Tanks is bad news for the country. When the PM quizzed him about the intelligence report, he was informed that the country doesn’t have any agent in Pakistan to dig out all about that.

Then the video introduces intelligence officer Bhagat played by Prakash Raj, who can be heard saying that he has an asset that can help India. And at that very moment enters Kamran Baksh, who is a small-time thief and spy and is tasked with going to the neighbouring country, being undercover as India’s mukhbir in the proxy war. Apart from Kamran balancing espionage, the video also shows him romancing, however soon work pressurises him.

While sharing the trailer of his upcoming series, Zain wrote in the caption, “The trailer is out for my series Mukhbir! 1960s ka dashak aur desh par padosi mulk ke hamle ka khatra. Kya ye Mukhbir India ko bacha payega? Dekhiye is ordinary se insaan ki extraordinary story, Mukhbir-The Story Of A Spy Trailer is out now! Premieres 11th November, only on ZEE5.”

Kamran has been tasked to find out what Pakistan is planning before it is too late for the country to thwart its plans. He is also surrounded by the real challenge of not getting caught in the process. While the tone and theme of the show are different, several fans pointed out how the series is vibing and has a lot of similarities with Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi.

Backed by Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai, the series also features Barkha Sengupta, Zoya Afroz, and Karan Oberoi, and will premiere on Zee5 from November 11.

