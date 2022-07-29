Zee5 announces the gripping romantic thriller Duranga teaser out now
Starring Drashti Dhami & Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles, Duranga will stream soon on Zee5, Duranga chronicles the love story.
Zee5 keeps the promise intact of bringing the best of stories to the audiences. Once again, the platform is back with the official adaptation of the Korean show named ‘Flower of Evil’. Produced by Rose Audio Visuals - spanning across 9 episodes, the romantic thriller series ‘Duranga’ will stream soon on Zee5 with Drashti Dhami & Gulshan Devaiah.
Helmed by Goldie Behl and Shradha Singh, Duranga chronicles the love story of Sammit [played by Gulshan Devaiah] and Ira [played by Drashti Dhami], that unfolds in three different timelines. Hiding a twisted past, Sammit maintains a facade of Perfect man, father, husband or perfectly faking it all?
Will the lies finally catch up? Will he make his great escape, or will he be caught? The suspense of the mystery will be unveiled on soon Zee5. Watch the space to find out more.
Duranga streams soon on Zee5! Catch the space to find out more.
