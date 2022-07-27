Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor always keeps her fans mesmerised by posting beautiful and stunning pictures of herself. Have a look and how the diva glammed in a feathery outfit.

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses in Bollywood. The actress made our day brighter with her never seen staggering looks in a feathery sequined outfit. Shraddha shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram account in which she wore a sparkling peach sequined outfit with glittery eye makeup. She looks fresh and flawless and her expressions are on-point.

The actress sported a two-piece outfit. The dress has a blouse and skirt. The blouse is embellished with intricate stone embroidery with feathery sleeves. The blouse also has a stylish backless cut-out pattern. In contrast, the skirt is heavily sequined with intricate embroidery. The overall outfit is a sight to behold.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in Luv Ranjan's next with Ranbir Kapoor, which is to be released on March 8th. The Luv Ranjan directorial film is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023. The Aashiqui 2 actor will also be seen in Chaalbaaz in London and the Naagin trilogy.

