Zee Studios ropes in Ali Abbas Zafar to write, direct superhero trilogy based on 1987 classic Mr India

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, known for blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, is roped in to write and direct the new trilogy Mr. India. Based on the iconic characters of the 1987 cult classic, Zafar’s Mr India will be set in a new, relevant and contemporary superhero world.

The project is backed Zee Studios and according to a press release, the filmmaker is currently working on the script and building the superhero universe. Once the script is locked, the makers will start scouting for actors and technicians. The film is likely to go on floors early next year.

Check out the announcement here

BIGGG NEWS... Zee Studios confirms a trilogy: #MrIndia with Ali Abbas Zafar... He will write and direct the film... Ali is currently working on the script and building the superhero universe... Once the script is locked, makers will sign actors/technicians. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2020

Talking about the project, Zafar says in a statement, “It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character that has been loved by Indians for so many years. I have just commenced working on the script, no actor has been locked till now, once the first draft of the script is ready, we will begin the casting process. The film involves massive amounts of pre-production and will go on floor early next year.”

Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios clarified that the upcoming project is neither a sequel or remake of the 1987 original. He says, “We are excited to have Ali on board for Mr. India. This is not a 'part 2' or a remake of the older film as recently reported in some sections of the media, but a re-imagining of the iconic classic.”

The 1987 Mr India was directed by Shekhar Kapur, based on a screenplay written by Salim-Javed. It stars Sridevi and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Kapoor plays a good-natured fellow who shelters orphaned children in his home. After discovering his scientist father's invisibility device, he rises to the occasion and fights to save his children and all of India from the clutches of a megalomaniac.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 17, 2020 18:04:42 IST