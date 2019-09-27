You are here:

Zayn Malik collaborates with electropop trio Shaed for 'Trampoline' duet version

Almost a year after Zayn Malik dropped his second studio album, Icarus Falls, in December 2018, the former One Direction member has released 'Trampoline.' The track is a collaboration between Malik and the electropop trio, Shaed.

'Trampoline' was first released by Shaed in June 2018, which went onto reach the number one spot on the US Billboard Alternative Songs chart, and number 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019. Zain has now released a remixed version of the chart-topper.

The song first gained traction when it was used for an advertisement of Macbook Air in October 2018. The song revolves around a nightmare, and how the protagonist accepts dread and drowning as a warm and welcoming blanket.

Zain shared a preview of the song on Instagram.

On 24 September, Zayn posted a cryptic tweet, writing "Trampoline" on Twitter. The tweet was retweeted by Shaen, which led fans to believe that the artists are collaborating on a future project. Check out his cryptic tweet

Apart from the song, Shaed and Zayn also unveiled a lyric video for their 'Trampoline' remix.

According to a Rolling Stone report, it was the band which approached Zayn for the collaboration. "‘Pillowtalk’ is one of my all-time favorite songs. I warm up to it all the time, so singing a duet with Zayn is extra special and totally surreal,” Shaed lead vocalist Chelsea Lee was quoted as saying to the publication.

Earlier in May, Malik and Zhavia Ward shared a duet of Disney's iconic song 'A Whole New World', which was a part of Guy Ritchie's live-action Aladdin remake. Check out Zayn's latest Instagram post here

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2019 12:59:35 IST