Aladdin: Zayn Malik, Zhavia Ward revive Disney's classic track 'A Whole New World' for live-action remake

Zayn Malik and Zhavia Ward shared a duet of Disney's iconic song 'A Whole New World', which will be a part of the upcoming Guy Ritchie directed live-action Aladdin remake. A music video was also released alongside the track, which features both singers walking around New York City.

According to Rolling Stone, Zayn personally selected Zhavia for the collaboration. Originally composed by Alan Menken, the duet was sung by Brad Kane and Lea Salonga for the 1992 film and picturised on Aladdin and Jasmine as they rode on a magic carpet. The song even bagged an Academy Award for Best Original Song, writes Entertainment Weekly.

"The selection of artists, producer and tonal direction was critical for the success of updating a classic song like this," Mitchel Lieb, president of Walt Disney Studio's Music and Soundtracks said in a statement. "Zayn’s vocals are like no other and his artistic imprint immediately brought a contemporary and diverse presence."

Aladdin's soundtrack will release on 21 May and will feature performances by Will Smith, who has been cast as Genie as well as Mena Massoud (Aladdin) and Naomi Scott (Jasmine).

Aladdin will be released in theatres on 24 May.

Watch the song here.



Updated Date: May 10, 2019 13:14:22 IST

