Zaira Wasim quits Bollywood: Nafisa Ali backs Secret Superstar actress' decision, says she 'felt for young actor'

Zaira Wasim's decision to quit acting has created a stark divide in the film industry. While many eminent personalities (including politicians) have come out in support of the Dangal actress, many have criticised her stance of citing religion and faith as the reason behind her withdrawal. Veteran Bollywood actress Nafisa Ali, in an interview with Zoom TV, backs Zaira's decision. Nafisa confesses that she had faced a similar experience with her family members (especially her father) after the success of Junoon in 1978.

She states that post the good reviews of the film, she had gotten multiple acting offers but sadly, had no family support and had to survive in Mumbai alone. "My father told me girls in our family don't work in cinema. I gave in to that pressure. I saw myself when I was 20 and I just felt for her (Zaira). I thought let me put this message out that work is something which is your choice, it is your freedom and your independent right. There are many pressures young people are surrounded by, but if you have a choice, make sure you think and make the right choice," the veteran actress says to Zoom.

The actress emphasises the importance of making the "right choice" since people tend to regret their decisions later.

Check out Nafisa Ali's statement backing Zaira Wasim

The 62-year-old actress has also taken to her Instagram account to ask for work. Taking a cue from Badhaai Ho star Neena Gupta, Nafisa has openly written that she would like to play elegant, meaningful roles in Indian cinema, and added that she "will not be dictated to." Nafisa Ali asks for work:

On the work front, Nafisa was last seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 last year. She recently revealed that she has recovered from cancer that she had been battling for a while.

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2019 11:22:25 IST