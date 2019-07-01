Zaira Wasim quits acting; reactions pour in on Twitter from Onir, Barkha Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Nagma

Zaira Wasim enthralled audiences with her sincere performances in intense films like Dangal and Secret Superstar. Recently, the actress released a detailed statement (via a social media post) where she announced her decision to quit acting as Zaira thought it was interfering with her faith and religion. In a detailed post on her Facebook page, which she later shared across all social media platforms, the Kashmiri-born Dangal fame star said she realised "though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here".

Her decision brought in impassioned, yet starkly divisive opinions on social media, with some artistes and eminent personalities strongly supporting Zaira's decision while some disagreeing with her choice of naming religion as a cause for her withdrawal.

Here are some of the reactions to Zaira Wasim's statement:

It's someone's right to choose what profession one finds happiness in. Wish the decision did not have to be accompanied with a sermon on "good way of life" #ZairaWasim .The opposite is a huge struggle for many who are prevented to make the choice citing the idea as anti religion — Onir (@IamOnir) June 30, 2019

I respect @ZairaWasimmm space to make a choice to either join or leave films. But i am deeply disturbed at the indoctrination of religious conservatism - any religion-in that choice being made. Thus Choice is sometimes a complicated word. For women, especially. — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) June 30, 2019

Doesn’t matter if two film olds are ungrateful to the industry that have given them all. Just wish they’d exit gracefully and keep their regressive views to themselves . — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 30, 2019

It’s really funny that ppl are getting upset over Zaira giving up her career for her religious values when they never questioned a whole slew of heroines who gave up their career for their religious values aka shaadi ke baad ghar baitho biggest eg: Gayatri Joshi of Swedes. — (((Dominique))) (@AbbakkaHypatia) June 30, 2019

#ZairaWasim is a courageous girl who defied stereotypes & shined through. We must appreciate her courage & stand with her in her moment of crisis @ZairaWasimmm you hv our support . We love you for work you did and your spirit keep it alive. Wish you well and want u to be happy . — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) June 30, 2019

Of course @_sabanaqvi we must not judge choices of #ZairaWasim but in the age of Artifical Intelligence we must question the book that orders an individual to quit ‘ARTS’ to make peace with Allah. https://t.co/GTxWsqVwCU — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 1, 2019

#ZairaWasim wants to quit,what's the big deal,Her choice .. May be what she was doing was wrong and she doesn't wanna do it.. I'm an actor,im not doing anything worng,doesn't stop me from practicing Islam Alhumdulillah. — Iqbal Khan (@Miqbalkhan) June 30, 2019

I hope that this child now grownup Indian Muslim actress #ZairaWasim who says she quit Bollywood as it interferes with her religion doesn’t become a #Jihadi tomorrow under the same ideology . After all she is an #Indian so I am sharing my concern on public platform. #JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/vmfmSqyEJO — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team -BHAKTS of BHAGWAN RAM (@Payal_Rohatgi) July 1, 2019

Updated Date: Jul 01, 2019 09:45:25 IST