Zack Snyder's version of Justice League to premiere on 18 March on HBO Max

WarnerMedia has reportedly spent $30 million on Justice League Snyder cut, which will be four hours long.

The Snyder Cut of Justice League finally gets a streaming date. Called Zack Snyder’s Justice League, it happens to be one of the most anticipated movies from DC. This tweet is available on Zack Snyder Twitter handle.

The Snyder Cut has received a digital release and will be making its way on WarnerMedia’s streaming service HBO Max on 18 March.

The announcement was made via official social media pages of the OTT platform and Snyder shared the news that accompanies three posters.

One of the images shows Justice League’s logo made out of the rubble, the second one shows a tattered Justice League flag, while the third shows a film canister with Snyder written on it.

The scenes tease the Knightmare dream sequence in Batman v Superman, wherein Bruce Wayne had dreamt of the world turning into a wasteland after being terraformed by Darkseid and evil Superman.

Check out the tweets here

To finish the Snyder Cut, WarnerMedia has reportedly spent 30 million dollars and the movie is said to be four hours long. There is no clarity if the movie will be made available to audiences outside the US as HBO Max for not available outside the US.

The movie plot will more or less be the same, besides Steppenwolf, Darkseid, his master that will be shown in the movie.

The Warner Bros project featured an ensemble cast of Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

Snyder, who had previously helmed Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, had left Justice League during the post-production due to a family tragedy.

The studio had then roped in Joss Whedon, best known for Marvel tentpole The Avengers and its follow-up Avengers: Age of Ultron, to oversee the post-production as well as the film's reshoots.

However, many people believe that Whedon had toned down the film, making it totally different from the one envisioned by Snyder. The film ultimately went on to perform moderately at the box office.

The theatrical release of the movie was followed by DC Extended Universe (DCEU) fans petitioning the studio to release the original cut of the film from Snyder.

Warner Bros finally announced in May last year that Snyder's version would come to HBO Max in 2021.

Chris Terrio has penned the screenplay for the Snyder Cut, with the story by Terrio, Snyder and Will Beall.

Executive producers are Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Wesley Coller, Jim Rowe, Curtis Kanemoto, Terrio, while Charles Roven and Deborah Snyder are producers.

The cast members, crew, and fans had petitioned for Snyder's original version to be released which will now be making its way on 18 March.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)