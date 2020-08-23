Zack Snyder's Justice League official trailer shows the superheroes team up against villain Darkseid

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be released as a four-part miniseries on HBO Max.

The official trailer of the highly-anticipated Snyder Cut of Justice League was unveiled at the DC FanDome event on 22 August. The release of Zack Snyder's version of the superhero film has been demanded by his loyal fanbase and even the cast for years now.

Set to Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah', the three-minute long trailer shows the different superheroes join hands to the fight the villain Darkseid. This marks the character's first live-action appearance, who was omitted from Joss Whedon's version. There is also new never-before-seen footage of The Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and his dad, and Superman (Henry Cavill) in a black suit.

The film also stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

ScreenRant notes that the trailer also includes footage from past Justice League trailers, including the preview at the San Diego Comic Con, including a sequence of a lone Aquaman drinking straight from a bottle.

Watch the trailer here

He’s never fought us. Not us united. #TheSnyderCut. Coming 2021. Only on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/gkFu5d4T4H — The Director's Cut of Justice League (@snydercut) August 22, 2020

At the FanDome panel, Snyder said the runtime of the film is about four hours. The film will be released on HBO Max as a four-pat miniseries in 2021, although an official release date is yet to be announced. Verge reports that the makers are also devising a distribution plan for countries where HBO Max is unavailable.

This film has a darker and grittier tone, and in stark contrast to the 2017 theatrical cut. During JusticeCon’s "Spotlight on Zack Snyder" panel in July, the director had stressed that the movie will comprise of all the footage he filmed before his exit and will not feature a single shot from his successor Whedon.

"There will be no chance on earth that I will use a shot prior or after I left the movie. I would destroy the movie, I would set it on fire before I would use a single frame that I did not photograph," he had said.