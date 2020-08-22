Zack Snyder shares brief teaser of Justice League before trailer release at DC FanDome

Zack Snyder's had previously shared another teaser of his cut of Justice League, which featured Wonder Woman

Zack Snyder recently shared yet another brief teaser of his widely anticipated cut of Justice League.

The director dropped a brief footage from his version set to debut at HBO Max next year. Set to a to tense, dramatic score, the teaser doesn't give a hint of the the plot or the characters. A glimpse of a business card that reads "Bruce Wayne" cuts to Jason Momoa looking fierce as Aquaman, and shots of Ray Fisher's Cyborg, Ezra Miller's Flash running and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman.

The major look of the Snyder Cut of Justice League will be shown at DC FanDome, organised by Warner Bros, this Saturday.

Here is the clip

On 18 June, the director had shared the first teaser of his cut. The 34-second long video featured Wonder Woman discovering some sort of artefact. "The bell's already been rung, and they've heard it. Out in the dark among the stars. Ding dong. The god is dead," says a voiceover.

The release of the mythical version of the 2017 superhero movie Justice League was announced by the director himself earlier in May.

Fans of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) as well as actors Gadot, Ben Affleck (Batman), Momoa have previously petitioned for the release of the Snyder Cut. Snyder had completed the majority of work on the super-hero movie in 2016 but stepped away from post-production and editing in light of a family tragedy, following which Joss Whedon was recruited to finish the project.

Justice League opened to discouraging reviews and reportedly caused a loss of about $60 million to the studio, as it was one of the most expensive films ever made.

The 2017 has currently made headlines for allegations of misconduct made by actor Ray Fisher against Whedon and the producers. Fisher recently announced that Warner Bros has now launched an investigation into the production of the film.

(With inputs from Asian News International)