Zack Snyder's Justice League accidentally debuts a week early on HBO Max; glitch resolved

A few HBO Max users got an unexpected preview of Zack Snyder’s Justice League when the four-hour-long superhero movie started playing instead of Tom and Jerry.

Few of the HBO Max subscribers were left surprised when they tried to access the 2021 film Tom and Jerry and Zack Snyder's Justice League played instead.

The superhero film is supposed to release on Thursday, 18 March, however, it arrived 10 days early for some of the HBO Max subscribers. Also called The Snyder Cut, the film stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher and other stars.

In a statement, HBO Max informed its viewers that the movie was available on the streaming service temporarily and the error was addressed within minutes, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Commenting about the incident, Doug told Hollywood Reporter that he was surprised for him to watch The Snyder Cut on a Monday afternoon. He had planned to play Tom and Jerry in the background for noise while he worked but Doug said that he watched an amazing hour-long movie instead.

Later, Doug and others who had posted about this error with a screengrab or clip were asked by Twitter to remove it, stating the reason that the clip was stolen.

As per The Verge, it is unclear if this error was region-specific or worldwide. The hour-long version of the movie was removed once HBO Max realised the error.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is several years in the making as the director left the film during post-production after the death of his daughter. Almost 4 years later, the director has now arrived with his version after the fans relentlessly campaigned to see it.