The T20 World Cup has reached the semi-final stage and cricket fans just cannot keep calm. While India is set to compete against England this week, another thing adding to their excitement is the fact that sports drama Sixer also is set to premiere on Amazon miniTV soon. Created by The Viral Fever, the show will air on 11 November. What has set the pulse of cricket fans racing is that ex-India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who is famous for having slammed six sixes off Stuart Broad in the inaugural T20 World Cup, is associated with the show. Taking to his Twitter handle, Singh shared Sixer’s trailer and wrote, “Nikku, Aussie & unki Vijaynagar Vijetas team tayyar hai to play the game par kya woh mere 6 sixes ka record break kar payenge?” (Nikku, Aussie and their Vijaynagar Vijeta team is ready but will they be able to break my record of 6 sixes?)

Nikku, Aussie & unki Vijaynagar Vijetas team tayyar hai to play the game par kya woh mere 6 sixes ka record break kar payenge? 🤔 Watch Sixer 11th November onwards streaming on @amazonminiTV which is available on the Amazon Shopping App for FREEhttps://t.co/mOCR2tDC9t — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 4, 2022



Yuvraj Singh also appeared in the show’s trailer. Sixer also features Shivankit Singh Parihar, Rahul Tewari, Karishma Singh and Badri Chavan in the lead. Parihar, who rose to fame via TVF’s Bachelors, essays the role of Nikku, a gully cricketer with a passion for the sport. With great reluctance, he joins a ragtag team of cricketers to win the local T10 tournament. However, his journey is full of obstacles. Chaitanya Kumbhakonum has directed the sports drama.

Yuvraj Singh said that he was glad to be associated with Sixer. “It gives me immense pleasure to be associated with Amazon miniTV for its upcoming sports drama ‘Sixer.’ Jahan hai sixer aur cricket, wahaan hai Yuvi! The story is very endearing and memorable, and it reminded me of my early days when we used to play cricket using a tennis ball. I’m glad that Amazon miniTV is bringing such an awesome sports to audiences across India for free,” he said.

Viewers can watch the show for free on the Amazon Shopping app.

