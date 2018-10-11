Yuvika Chaudhary, Prince Narula's pre-wedding festivities begin with mehendi, engagement ceremonies

Reality television star Prince Narula and actress Yuvika Chaudhary are getting married on 12 October. Ahead of their wedding, the groom and bride-to-be were seen attending their mehendi followed by the engagement ceremony.

Narula, who debuted as an actor on TV with Badho Bahu, was seen in a white kurta pajama. The Om Shanti Om actress, on the other hand, donned a neon-mint green lehenga, and was decked in white floral jewellery.

Several images from the event were circulated on social media on Wednesday.

The duo met on reality show Bigg Boss 9 and fell in love. After shying away from public admission of their relationship for years, the pair announced their engagement on Instagram in January.

Prince Narula shot to stardom after winning Roadies x2. He then went on to participate in other reality shows like Splitsvilla 8 and Bigg Boss 9 and emerged a winner on both. He has also appeared in Roadies Rising and Xtreme, as well as in an episode of Laal Ishq. Yuvika Chaudhary has starred in several Bolllywood films, including Toh Baat Pakki in 2011 and The Shaukeens in 2014.

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2018 14:25 PM