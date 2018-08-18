Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula to make cameo as snake charmer in Naagin 3, starring Surbhi Jyoti

Reality television star Prince Narula, who debuted as an actor on TV with Badho Bahu, will be essaying the role of a snake charmer in a cameo in Naagin 3.

In an interview to The Times of India, Prince confirmed the news of his upcoming appearance in the show, where his character is going to have negative shades. Since his previous roles have always been quintessential daily soap hero, he wanted to experiment with a negative character "to prove my versatility to my audience", the actor told the publication.

Prince further stated that he did not bear any prejudices against playing an antagonist. A fan of Ranveer Singh, Prince said "If he can play Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, why can't I play a negative role?"

The supernatural series, which has been garnering rave TRPs, stars Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri in the lead.

Prince Narula shot to stardom with his win in Roadies x2, after which he participated in reality shows Splitsvilla 8 and Bigg Boss 9 and emerged a winner on both. He has also appeared in Roadies Rising and Xtreme, as well as in an episode of Laal Ishq.

Prince Narula got engaged to his Bigg Boss co-contestant Yuvika Chaudhary and will reportedly marry one another in October 2018.

Updated Date: Aug 18, 2018 17:24 PM