Youtube channel Filmmakers United Club bridges the gap between south Indian film industry and movie enthusiasts

Pawan Kumar’s Filmmakers United Club, started in June, already has mover 30 filmmakers including Lijo Jose Pellissery and Vasanthabalan.

With the pandemic still at large, no one knows when the theaters will reopen, when actors will be able to shoot in safety or when audiences will feel confident about watching films in public. It could be months away. It could be more than a year.

However, theatre, as a live art form, is particularly affected by the COVID-19. While cinema is slowly and gradually resuming its operations, the artistic community continues to be severely hit, making everyday living itself a huge burden. Given the situation where no live art performances are possible, most artistes are out of a livelihood.

To address this problem, Sanchaya Theatre Production, which has been producing plays for three decades, is starting an initiative called Sanchaya Cares to support elderly theatre artistes with a minimum stipend. For the campaign, they are recording some of their iconic plays, which will then be ticketed and streamed from 2 October on Kannada actor and director Pawan Kumar's website, Filmmakers United Club.

What is the club about?

Kumar launched Filmmakers United Club (FUC) on 1 June in order to exchange ideas with their peers and interact with the audience. It would also double up as a platform where film enthusiasts and aspiring directors can learn the various aspects of filmmaking. At the same time, the club also promises a plethora of exciting opportunities, collaborations for both professionals from the fraternity and audience.

Upon signing up for a membership, one can attend the online and offline filmmaking workshops. Members also get to attend the live QnAs, film analysis conversations, filmmaker interviews, memoirs, podcasts and interactive sessions of all art forms.

In an interview with The Hindu, Pawan said he didn’t want to restrict the club to Kannada filmmakers. “When I’d shared the idea with friends who work in other languages, they seemed excited. So, I wanted to include them as well.” Lijo Jose Pellissery (Malayalam), Vasanthabalan (Tamil), Nandini Reddy (Telugu) are among the 30 filmmakers in the club. But irrespective of name, experience and success, a filmmaker can join the club only after 70% of the existing members vote in favour of him or her. “We wanted a democratic process in place,” explains Pawan, “We thought filmmakers needed a club like this as much as the club needs filmmakers.”

One can watch films, create art, and conduct workshops under the forum.

How to become a member?

The forum has both paid and free sign up subscription model. However, free signup membership offers nothing more than a FUC account. Though the membership in the club remains free, one has to buy virtual 'reels' in order to unlock the benefits.

Weekend gala of events by FUC

My First Film: Every Friday a filmmaker talks about their first film, the experience, thrill, mistakes and what they learnt from it.

Saturday Movie Night: A panel that has a mix of experts and filmmakers discusses a movie, while the audience joins them remotely.

Some notable discussions

In conversation with Mysore Shrinivas Sathyu

Filmmaker, theater person, and designer MS Sathyu turned 90 on 6 July 2020. As a tribute to him, Prakash Belawadi moderated an online discussion with Sathyu on his life and work on Filmmakers United Club YouTube platform. Among those joining the discussion were – Shabana Azmi, Arundathi Nag, P Sheshadri, HG Dattatreya, Sreenivas G (Kappanna), and Masood Akhtar.

Women in Cinema



Other noteworthy discussions