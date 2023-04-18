Entertainment

'Your wig looks fake...' KRK trolled for taking a dig at Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor for 'using hair patches'

Taking to Twitter, KRK began by praising Shah Rukh Khan and further went on to take make a personal remark on Hrithik and Ranbir. 'SRK doesn’t use hair patches like #Hrithik and #Ranbir because mashallah he is having good hair,' he wrote. 

FP Trending April 18, 2023 15:24:18 IST
'Your wig looks fake...' KRK trolled for taking a dig at Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor for 'using hair patches'

One of the most controversial personalities on Twitter, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK who is known for his attention-seeking tweets and taking digs at celebrities has done it again. And, he is yet again facing the wrath of social media users. KRK who is not really a fan of Bollywood has insulted Hindi films and the actors on multiple occasions. This time, the self-proclaimed film critic while praising Shah Rukh Khan went on to target Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor and claimed that they use ‘hair patches’, unlike SRK who he believes has “good hair.”

Taking to Twitter, KRK began by praising Shah Rukh Khan and further went on to take make a personal remark on Hrithik and Ranbir. “SRK doesn’t use hair patches like #Hrithik and #Ranbir because mashallah he is having good hair,” he wrote. 

In reaction to the tweet, many took to the comment section and trolled KRK by mocking him for wearing a wig himself. A user wrote, “AS SRK fan I suggest you to use quality product like they use..ur wig looks very fake”, while another one wrote, “Bro Hrithik has his real hair ,War ka Kabir wala transformation wala vid dekh jaake.”

A user commented, “Sir, what kind of wig do you use?”, while another said, “Krk dost…. tu nahin sudhre ga!!!… u made my day …lol.” The tweet has so far garnered over 1 lakh views along with a lot of likes and comments.

This comes at a time when KRK has been praising Shah Rukh Khan of late, especially after his film Pathaan turned out to become a big hit at the box office. In several tweets, he was seen showering the actor with praises for his film’s performance.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 18, 2023 15:24:18 IST

TAGS:

also read

Rani Mukerji: 'Would love to continue romancing Shah Rukh Khan till he's 95 and I'm 80'
Entertainment

Rani Mukerji: 'Would love to continue romancing Shah Rukh Khan till he's 95 and I'm 80'

Rani was asked about the possible collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan in the near future. In her interview with India Today, she responded, "Please have writers a wonderful mature love story with SRK."

Suhana Khan garners love from fans for her very first media interaction: 'She's beautiful & positive like her parents'
Entertainment

Suhana Khan garners love from fans for her very first media interaction: 'She's beautiful & positive like her parents'

Suhana Khan is set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

Shah Rukh Khan tops TIME magazine’s annual readers’ poll beating Prince Harry-Meghan Markle & Lionel Messi
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan tops TIME magazine’s annual readers’ poll beating Prince Harry-Meghan Markle & Lionel Messi

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Jawan.