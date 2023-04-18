One of the most controversial personalities on Twitter, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK who is known for his attention-seeking tweets and taking digs at celebrities has done it again. And, he is yet again facing the wrath of social media users. KRK who is not really a fan of Bollywood has insulted Hindi films and the actors on multiple occasions. This time, the self-proclaimed film critic while praising Shah Rukh Khan went on to target Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor and claimed that they use ‘hair patches’, unlike SRK who he believes has “good hair.”

Taking to Twitter, KRK began by praising Shah Rukh Khan and further went on to take make a personal remark on Hrithik and Ranbir. “SRK doesn’t use hair patches like #Hrithik and #Ranbir because mashallah he is having good hair,” he wrote.

SRK doesn’t use hair patches like #Hrithik and #Ranbir because mashallah he is having good hair. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 16, 2023