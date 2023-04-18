In reaction to the tweet, many took to the comment section and trolled KRK by mocking him for wearing a wig himself. A user wrote, “AS SRK fan I suggest you to use quality product like they use..ur wig looks very fake”, while another one wrote, “Bro Hrithik has his real hair ,War ka Kabir wala transformation wala vid dekh jaake.”
A user commented, “Sir, what kind of wig do you use?”, while another said, “Krk dost…. tu nahin sudhre ga!!!… u made my day …lol.” The tweet has so far garnered over 1 lakh views along with a lot of likes and comments.
This comes at a time when KRK has been praising Shah Rukh Khan of late, especially after his film Pathaan turned out to become a big hit at the box office. In several tweets, he was seen showering the actor with praises for his film’s performance.
