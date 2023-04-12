Rhea Chakraborty started her journey with MTV before stepping into films. The actress recently announced her return on the grounds of MTV with the popular reality show MTV Roadies Season 19 as a gang leader.

Here’s the announcement by the actress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV Roadies (@mtvroadies)

To this, late Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka commented and said Rhea was and will always be a hooker. She also had to say other things on Twitter in Hindi, here’s her tweet:

तुम क्यूँ डरोगी? तुम तो व्यश्या थी, हो, और रहोगी!

प्रशन् ये है कि तुम्हारे उपभोगता कौन है? कोई सत्ताधारी ही ये हिम्मत दे सकता है। WhoResponsible 4Delay InSSRCs is obvious — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) April 10, 2023

Rajput and Chakraborty were in a relationship and the actress was attacked by a huge section of social media users post his demise. The actor’s family alleged Rhea used him for her own gains.

It has been more than two years since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020. His family members, well-wishers, and fans continue to remember him and further pay their tributes through social media. On special occasions such as his birth and death anniversary, SSR fans make sure to widely share throwback videos and pictures of their favourite star and pay homage to him. While many of his fans still struggle to accept his departure from the world, today on his birth anniversary, a huge section of his admirers are flooding the internet with emotional posts.Besides his devoted fans, Sushant’s sisters Priyanka Singh, Shweta Singh Kirti, Meetu Singh, and Neetu Singh also remember him on some special occasions. This time too, Shweta Singh while taking to Instagram, shared an unseen throwback picture of the actor and penned an emotional note for him.

Expressing her love while remembering her little brother, Sushant wrote, “Happy Birthday mera cute sa sweet sa Bhai…Always remain happy wherever you are (I have a feeling you must be hanging out with Shiv Ji in Kailash) we love you infinity to the power infinity! At times you should look down and see how much magic you have created. You gave birth to so many Sushants with the heart of gold just like yours. I am so proud of you my baby, and always will be.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.