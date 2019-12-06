You season 2 teaser: Joe Goldberg heads to Los Angeles with a new identity in Netflix psychological drama

Netflix has unveiled the first teaser of the sophomore season of its smash hit psychological thriller You, which offers the first glimpse of the sinister Joe Goldberg as he travels to Los Angeles with a brand new identity.

Loosely based on Caroline Kepnes’ novel, Hidden Bodies, the second season of You charts Goldberg, a New York bookstore manager's, journey to Los Angeles, where he meets Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). Quinn is an aspiring chef, and is "not too much into social media."

The teaser begins with Joe, stating Los Angeles is as"as dark as it gets." As he enters a cafe, he looks around, critiquing everyone around him, from an Instagram influencer to a screenwriter. He notes everyone around him is pretending to be what they are not. He then walks up to the barista behind the counter to place his coffee order. When she asks him his name, he identifies himself as Will.

Check out the teaser here

You Season 2 brings Joe to Los Angeles ... but call him Will now. pic.twitter.com/37XYGAxHqu — Netflix US (@netflix) December 5, 2019

In the previous season, based on the Kepnes' bestselling novel, You, Goldberg becomes very preoccupied with his customer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail). He even uses social media and the internet to literally stalk her.

James Scully and Jenna Ortega have crucial roles in the second season. Ambyr Childers comes back in the second season, along with Carmela Zumbado.

Chris D’Elia, Adwin Brown, Robin Lord Taylor, Marielle Scott, Melanie Field, Magda Apanowicz, Danny Vasquez, and Charlie Barnett are set to come back on the show as well, the report adds.

The web series is being backed by Berlanti Productions, Man Sewing Dinosaur, and Alloy Entertainment, in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, and Marcos Siega will serve as executive producers.

You will begin streaming on Netflix from the 26 December.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 06, 2019 16:26:52 IST