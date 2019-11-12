You are here:

You Season 2: Netflix announces premiere date of Penn Badgley's drama; show will stream from 26 December

Netflix is set to give its audiences an after-Christmas present in the form of the Penn Badgley drama You, reports Vulture. The second season of the Lifetime series is set to stream from 26 December.

The narrative of You follows bookstore manager Joe Goldberg (Badgley). The series is based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling novel. In its first season, Goldberg becomes very preoccupied with his customer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail). He even uses social media and the internet to literally stalk her.

The new season is set to be based on the author's second book in the series, which has been titled Hidden Bodies. The narrative in this new season charts Goldberg's journey to Los Angeles, where he meets Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). Quinn is an aspiring chef, and is not too much into social media, like Goldberg's previous obsession.

James Scully and Jenna Ortega have crucial roles in the second season. Ambyr Childers comes back on the second season along with Carmela Zumbado.

Chris D’Elia, Adwin Brown, Robin Lord Taylor, Marielle Scott, Melanie Field, Magda Apanowicz, Danny Vasquez, and Charlie Barnett are set to come back on the as well, the report adds.

The web series is being backed by Berlanti Productions, Man Sewing Dinosaur and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, and Marcos Siega will serve as executive producers.

