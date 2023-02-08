'You know you have made it in life': Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej reacts to Amul's topical

Indian music composer and producer Ricky Kej received his third Grammy this year. Sharing the win with rock-legend Stewart Copeland for their album ‘Divine Tides’, the composer won the Grammy award in the ‘Best Immersive Audio Album’ category. While congratulatory messages are already pouring in from across the country, dairy giant Amul has come up with its own ‘buttery and delightful’ tribute for Ricky Kej. Sharing their signature comic doodle, the dairy brand shows the music composer standing alongside the Amul mascot.

The doodle shows the composer holding the ‘gramophone trophy’ along with a plate of bread and butter. In the cartoon, Kej can be seen relishing the dish. Amul also added a unique tagline to the topical that reads, “Kej is all the Rej. Amul for Garma Grammy snacks.”

Reacting to the doodle, Ricky Kej also reshared the same on his Twitter and expressed his gratitude. “You know you have made it in life, when Amul acknowledges you through their comic strip. So grateful for all the love,” he wrote.

You know you have made it in life, when @Amul_Coop Amul acknowledges you through their comic strip. So grateful for all the love 🙂 pic.twitter.com/IyQaC1prga — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) February 7, 2023

In response to the post, many social media users also took to the comment section and congratulated Kej for his achievement. Many also praised Amul for their witty topical.

Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej dedicates his win to ‘India’

The US-born Indian musician Ricky Kej won his third Grammy this year at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Sharing his happiness on Twitter, the composer took to Twitter and dropped a picture of himself posing with the award. Dedicating his award to his motherland, he wrote, “Just won my 3rd Grammy Award. Extremely grateful, I am speechless! I dedicate this Award to India.”

Just won my 3rd Grammy Award. Extremely grateful, am speechless! I dedicate this Award to India.@copelandmusic

Herbert Waltl Eric Schilling Vanil Veigas Lonnie Park pic.twitter.com/GG7sZ4yfQa — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) February 6, 2023

While speaking to the media, Ricky Kej shared his gratitude for having another opportunity to make his country proud by achieving this honour on the biggest platform in the world for music. The Bengaluru-based musician had earlier won the Grammy award for Best New Age Album in 2015 and 2022.

