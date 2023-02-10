Director Abhishek Pathak and actress Shivaleeka Oberoi tied the knot yesterday in Goa. The wedding outfits for both, the bride and the groom, were designed by Manish Malhotra with a few special customisations.

The wedding ceremony was said to be traditional with a modern touch to it. Sharing some pictures on her social media account, the actress wrote- ““You don’t find love, it finds you.

It’s got a lot to do with destiny, fate and what’s written in the stars. Last evening 9th Feb 2023, surrounded by our loved ones, we got married in a place where our relationship bloomed. This will forever be the most magical moment of our life! With our hearts full of love and so many memories, we can’t wait to build even more special ones and begin this new journey together. Seeking your love & blessings.”

The wedding was an intimate affair, attended by their close friends, family members and colleagues from the industry. Celebrities such as Ajay Devgn along with Aaman Devgan, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vidyut Jammwal, Sunny Singh, Bhushan Kumar, director Luv Ranjan, Ishita Raj Sharma and many more attended the wedding.

The pre wedding festivities were held on 8th February and the pheras on 9th February was followed by an after-party.

