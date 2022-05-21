In an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, Dhaakad actress Divya Dutta recalls the time when she was told that she is too sweet to play a grey shade during 'Heroine' days.

Actor Divya Dutta is receiving all kinds of appreciation for her negative role in Kangana Ranaut’s starrer film ‘ Dhaakad. The actor is overwhelmed but also remembers the time when she was told that she is too sweet to play a grey shade during 'Heroine' days.

“This is the problem I had faced earlier in my career when I did 'Heroine', and there was a grey character that I really wanted to do. They called me also but they said there is a contemplation- you are too sweet to give a grey shade. So I said what’s the problem with that...‘Jinka sweet faces Hota hai Woh grey Nahi hote kya' then I made it a point that I look the way they wanted me to look,” she told Firstpost when asked if her real-life personality played a roadblock in doing negative shade.

In ‘Dhaakad’, which is touted as one of the biggest female-led action films, Divya is playing a villainous character named Rohini. Razneesh Ghai's film was released on Friday in which Kangana is playing the lead role of Agni.

Divya says that she is “looking and feeling very different in this film” and that she would love to do more negative roles with different shades in the character.

“I anyways don’t want to repeat myself anyways. If I have done something I enjoyed, then this is the end of the chapter for me. I would like to do something different now but if it's another negative role with a different shade, I would love to do it for sure,” she said.

As a co-actor, Divya also enjoyed working with Kangana. “Kangana is a fab co-actor and she is the finest we have in the country so when you have a good actor in front of you, it's always a plus point for an actor and that’s what really matters and she was very nice,” said the ‘Sleeping Partner’ actor.

Divya is also basking in the success of her Punjabi hit Maa in which she is seen in a never-before avatar. Also starring Gippy Grewal and Babbal Rai, “Maa’ is a film packed with emotions and offers a beautiful story of a mother who sees no difference between the son she gives birth to and the son she adopts.

The 44-year-old says that she was very apprehensive about the role initially.

“I think to play an older one, you have to look believable especially when you are portraying a mother who everyone is going to relate to as their own so it has to look real. When a younger actor plays an older role, we tend to act and it might look like we are faking so I was very careful when I played the 65-year-old so that it looks perfect. Her body language, the way she talks, everything was kind of a little challenging to take on but once I started doing this, it was really fun, she said.

Divya also says this was her first Punjabi film after a very long time so she was excited. “I think all the hard work really paid off when I saw the audience at the first day of screening in Punjab,” she said and recalled how some of her friends and family members said that she looked just like her mother in the film.

My mother has always been an inspiration. When there is the strongest situation, she will be the strongest woman I have ever seen but at home, she would be a child. She would prefer to do dance numbers to the songs from the 50s. When we were screening ‘Maa’, I remember my brother’s best friend came and hugged me right after that and said that he saw aunty in every frame and that’s what I heard from a lot of people who knew my mother,” she said.

Divya is also one of the strong and fearless women who believes in living life on her condition and she is proud of that. “I think you have to do what you want to do but there is a way of doing what you want to do. If I am not hurting anyone or if I am not bothering, people are okay with me with that. But yes I am very sure that I want to express myself very well.

“I have a strong mind, yes, and I convey what I have to. And I am fortunate that I am in a position where I can say that but at the same time, I think when I wrote my book, they said are you okay writing about this because you are talking about people. I said it's not what I am saying, it's about how I am saying this, and that matters. You have to strike a balance in life and I think I have. I think I have fitted very well in the society and people know that” she sums up.

