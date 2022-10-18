Preaching a life of purity and spirituality, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev is well celebrated and respected throughout the nation. And keeping that in mind, one would think that the proponent of Yoga would probably keep himself out of the affairs of tinsel town. But apparently, that doesn’t seem like the case after the Yoga Guru kicked up yet another storm by coming out with bombastic allegations against some of the A-listers of Bollywood. Well, Ramdev was delivering a speech at the Aryaveer and Veerangana conference in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, when he ended up alleging that Salman Khan consumes drugs and he isn’t sure about Aamir Khan. Not only this, but he also accused the film industry and the politics of using drugs rampantly. Now several videos of the conference have set the internet ablaze.

Ramdev was speaking at the launch of an anti-drugs campaign in the state when he accused the film industry and stars of the proliferation of drugs. A video was shared by a Twitter user, wherein Ramdev can be seen reminding the large gathering in Moradabad about the Aryan Khan drugs case.

In the video, Ramdev can be heard saying, “Shah Rukh Khan‘s son (Aryan Khan) was caught doing drugs at a drug party. He went to jail. Salman Khan takes drugs. I don’t know about Aamir Khan. God knows about these actors.” He added that the matter with the actresses is worse, as drugs in the film industry are everywhere. Ramdev said, “Who knows how many film stars take drugs. And actresses – even worse. In the film industry, there are drugs everywhere. There are drugs in Bollywood, drugs in politics.”

https://twitter.com/MuijulT/status/1581544127535415297

The Yoga Guru continued by alleging that at the time of elections, alcohol is distributed everywhere. And therefore urged all to take a vow to free the nation of drug addiction. Moreover, keeping the same in mind, he said that they are about to launch a movement also. Ramdev said, “Liquor is distributed during elections. We should take a vow that India must be free from every drug addiction. For this, we will launch a movement.”

While these allegations have been made without any basis, so far none of the celebrities have opened up on the same. For those who don’t know, last year Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case, but later was cleared of any charges over the lack of evidence. The star kid was granted bail after 20 days in prison.

