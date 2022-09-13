Yodha shoot: Sidharth Malhotra spotted cycling in Manali

Soon after arriving in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on 11 September, the actor took to Instagram to share a mesmerising view of the valley. Now in the latest video, the fitness enthusiast was spotted cycling on the mountain.

Sidharth Malhotra seems to have switched on his workaholic mode. Wondering why so? Well, just four days after unveiling the trailer of his upcoming comedy movie Thank God, the actor has kick-started the shooting for his upcoming action thriller Yodha in Himachal Pradesh. Soon after arriving in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on 11 September, the actor took to his Instagram account to share a mesmerising view of the valley. Now in the latest video, the fitness enthusiast was spotted cycling on the mountain. Helmed by debutant director duo, Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, Yodha has created a lot of stir among Sidharth’s fans and followers, as after his impeccable performance in Shershaah, he will be once again seen essaying a role of a military man.

Yodha pairs Sidharth opposite Telugu star Raashii Khanna, who also reached Manali on Sunday to begin the shoot of their forthcoming movie. As the movie features Sidharth in a role of a soldier, there is no denying that the actor needs to live up to the audiences’ expectations in terms of physical fitness.

In the video, Sidharth can be seen sporting an athleisure look as he cycles his way up to the mountain. Donning a black jacket atop a matching t-shirt and grey pants, Sidharth was also seen wearing a helmet and sunglasses. Disha Patani also rounds out the cast of the action thriller.

The movie is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production and according to the media reports, Yodha will be Dharma’s first offering in the aerial action space. Exhibiting Sidharth in an action avatar, the movie is reportedly based on a true incident from the 1990s.

Other than Yodha, very soon Sidharth will be seen sharing the screen space with Ajay Devgn in Thank God. The movie, which will hit the theatres on 25 October, also features Sidharth’s Aiyaary co-star Rakul Preet Singh as well. Apart from this, Sidharth will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian Police Force, which also features Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. Sidharth also has Shantanu Bagchi’s Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna in his kitty.

