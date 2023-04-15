YG Entertainment, the management company of K-pop girl group Blackpink, has issued a warning of potential legal action against individuals who have been spreading harmful rumours about the band’s members. This action was prompted by recent online rumours alleging drug abuse by Rose, who serves as the group’s main vocalist. The company has denied the rumours and stated that it will pursue legal action against individuals who are spreading deliberate lies, alleging that Blackpink’s Rose was photographed using cocaine with her friends. As quoted in a report by Soompi, YG Entertainment said in a new statement, “We reveal that the rumours associated with BLACKPINK’s Rosé that are spreading on various online communities, social media, etc. are clear false information. We are taking legal action against acts that violate the human rights of and defame our agency artists.”

The agency further said that they are actively monitoring the individuals responsible for initiating and disseminating the rumours. It added that it is committed to taking vigorous legal action in the future, without any inclination towards leniency or settlement.

After Riccardo Tisci, the former Chief Creative Officer of Burberry, shared photos of Rose online, rumours about her using drugs quickly circulated on social media. The photo showed Rose happily posing with her group, but some users speculated that there were drugs in the background. Riccardo later deleted the photo.

Knets react to alleged picture of Rose and Kang Dong Wonhttps://t.co/yAITWlILbu pic.twitter.com/fmko8rJIPX — pannchoa (@pannchoa) April 12, 2023

In addition to the drug abuse speculations, the photo also sparked rumours of Rose dating actor Kang Dong Won, who made his TV debut in the 2003 K-drama “Country Princess”.

Blackpink is currently gearing up for their appearance at Coachella 2023, where they will be headlining the music festival on April 15 and April 22. They will be joined by a line-up of renowned artists, including Diljit Dosanjh, Rosalia, Charli XCX, the Kid LAROI, and more.

In addition to Coachella, Blackpink has world tours planned, with performances scheduled in cities such as Chicago, London, Abu Dhabi, and others. Blackpink will also hold live shows in the United States at iconic venues such as Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and Oracle Park in San Francisco.

