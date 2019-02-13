You are here:

Yesterday trailer: Danny Boyle's musical comedy starring Lily James, Ed Sheeran shows a world without The Beatles

FP Staff

Feb 13, 2019 11:55:05 IST

The trailer of Yesterday, Danny Boyle's musical comedy was dropped by the makers. The Universal Studios film has been penned by Richard Curtis of Notting Hill, Love Actually and Four Weddings and a Funeral fame.

Himesh Patel as Jack Malik in Yesterday. Screenshot from YouTube

BBC's EastEnders actor Himesh Patel plays Jack Malik, a struggling musician who meets with a freak bus accident during a worldwide blackout. He wakes up to discover a couple of lost teeth and a world where The Beatles never existed. He is the only person who remembers them and by passing off their songs as his own compositions, Jack becomes a global pop icon. The fame may cost him his relationship with his childhood best friend Ellie (played by Lily James).

Ed Sheeran also makes a cameo appearance as himself, while Kate McKinnon plays Debra, a talent agent who discovers Jack. The trailer ends with Sheeran suggesting Jack go with the title 'Hey Dude' instead of  the original 'Hey Jude'.

According to Screen Rant, Yesterday also stars Blade Runner 2049's Ana De Armas, New Girl's Lamorne Morris and Sanjeev Bhaskar. The film features new versions of The Beatles popular hits and is scheduled to release on 28 June.

Watch the trailer here.

