Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Priyanka Kalantri, husband Vikaas, actor Navina Bole test positive for coronavirus

This is the second time that an actor from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai tested positive for coronavirus, after Sachin Tyagi, Samir Omkar, Swati Chitnis, and crew members tested positive in August.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai actress Priyanka Kalantri and her husband, actor Vikaas Kalantri, have tested positive for COVID-19. Vikaas took to social media to reveal that he and Priyanka are home quarantined with mild symptoms.

The actor said they are taking the utmost precautions and care and have isolated themselves.

Vikaas also urged people who came in contact with them recently to take the necessary precautions.

Read his tweet below

My wife Priyanka & myself have tested positive for Covid19 today. We are home quarantined with mild symptoms & are taking utmost precautions and care. We have isolated ourselves. To any1 who has come in contact with us recently pl take necessary precautions. — Vikaas Kalantri (@VikasKalantri) September 30, 2020

Several celebrities, including Romit Raj Prasher, Rashami Desai, Helly Shah wished the couple a speedy recovery.

Here are their tweets

Please take care Vikaas I am sure you’ll will punch the virus & recover soon — Nigel D'Souza (@Nigel__DSouza) September 30, 2020

Get well super soon you guys ❤️❤️ Wishing a speedy recovery — HELLY (@OfficialHelly7) September 30, 2020

Get well soon... see you soon... anytime any assistance we all there as family... — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) September 30, 2020

Get well soon Vikas and Priyanka — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) September 30, 2020

According to a report by Times of India, Priyanka and Vikaas are close friends with celebrity couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, who also recently tested positive for COVID-19. On 30 September, Gurmeet, who starred with Bonnerjee in 2008 television series Ramayan, shared the news on Twitter that he and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus and are in home quarantine. Gurmeet on 17 September returned from Jaipur after shooting for his upcoming film The Wife. The actor said that the cast and crew followed all the COVID-19 safety precautions. Moreover, Ishqbaaz actress Navina Bole has tested positive for COVID-19. Navina took to her Instagram to share the news. She said she is isolation and is recovering. The actress even asked her fans and followers to pray for her recovery. Check out her post below

In August, the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had to halt shooting and production after actor Sachin Tyagi, Samir Onkar and Swati Chitnis, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Shooting of films and television serials, that were stalled in March-end to restrict the spread of novel coronavirus, has resumed recently. Actors and crew are taking all preventive measures on sets to ensure safety.

India has so far reported over 63 lakh 16 thousand confirmed cases of COVID-19. The deadly virus has claimed lives of more than 98,700 people in the country.