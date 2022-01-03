Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein's trailer gives a glimpse into the psychological drama, with themes of twisted love and power, set against the backdrop of crime and desire.

The trailer of Netflix’s new thriller Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is out. Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, and Anchal Singh will be seen in lead roles and the show will premiere worldwide on 14 January, 2022. The trailer gives a glimpse into the psychological drama, with themes of twisted love and power, set against the backdrop of crime and desire. At first, it seems to be a love story, but soon we see elements of crime, identity crisis and thrill creep in.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein revolves around a romantic simpleton, Vikrant, who becomes an object of desire for Purva, who will go to any lengths to get him. In order to escape Purva’s clutches and reclaim his life with his true love, Shikha, he goes down a dark path only to regret it later.



The show also stars Saurabh Shukla, Surya Sharma, Brijendra Kala, Arunoday Singh, Anant Joshi, Sunita Rajwar and Hetal Gada.

Produced by Edgestorm Ventures Pvt Ltd, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is created and directed by Sidharth Sengupta, who is known for creating popular television shows including Balika Vadhu and the series Apharan.