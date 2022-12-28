As we are inching toward the end of the year 2022, the time is simply perfect to take a closer look at some of the super hit songs that made the world groove to its tune. From party anthems to spreading the magic of romance, several Bollywood tracks were alive the entire year. Whether making us learn its lyrics by heart or forcing millions to give a whirl to the viral trend, many songs set the internet ablaze by creating an incomparable craze amongst users. While reviving some old songs and giving the world an unforgettable remix, many tracks created waves and the nation was addicted to the same. Therefore, as we are all set to bid adieu to 2022, we have pulled together a list of some Bollywood songs that broke the internet:

Kesariya

https://youtu.be/BddP6PYo2gs

With more than 357 million views, Brahmastra’s Kesariya truly became the romantic anthem of the year. A thunderous hit amongst lovers, Kesariya in the voice of the singing sensation of this country Arijit Singh, set the internet ablaze with his voice. And songs like Hawayein, Raabta, Kalank, and Khairiyat stand tall as evidence of what a deadly combination Arijit Singh and Pritam Chakraborty are. Moreover, Kesariya is an addition to the list.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Title track)

https://youtu.be/J1rOfVst-EQ

Adding a mix of modernity to a pinch of nostalgia, the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 forced all to get up from their seats. While Anees Bazmee directorial is considered to have kept Bollywood alive, its title track took the internet by storm. Standing tall amongst the list of most trending songs, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s title track has so far garnered more than 232 million views on YouTube, making it the party anthem of the year.

Doobey

https://youtu.be/6eGCi4SVy94

While one of the most anticipated films of the year Gehraiyaan wasn’t able to impress the audience, its track Doobey was successful in garnering all the attention on the internet. Honestly, its deep lyrics and instrumental music will send you to some other zone. So far the smashing hit song has been played more than 86 million times and we all have lost track of the number of how many reels and edits have been uploaded on social media.

Rangisari

https://youtu.be/bSAlE_WgHxY

Reviving the folk song into an addictive party number, Rangisari mesmerised the listeners like never before. Belonging to Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s Juggjugg Jeeyo, Rangisari has been played more than 85 million times and we can’t simply get over the onscreen chemistry between Varun and Kiara. Moreover, Kanishk Seth and Kavita Seth’s voices are truly spellbinding.

Aafat

https://youtu.be/VICFSC7_kvw

The much-awaited Bollywood debut of Vijay Devarakonda didn’t impress the audiences as it was expected. However, Liger’s songs truly wear the crown for being one of the most euphoric tracks of the years. And calling Tanishk Bagchi’s Aafat an enthralling track will be an understatement when in reality it raises the temperature like nothing else. Aafat, which garnered over 61 million views, exhibits a spellbinding chemistry between Vijay and Ananya Panday.

Kya Baat Haii 2.0

https://youtu.be/7CNeqA9PBYE

Despite being released just a week back, Govinda Naam Mera’s Kya Baat Haii 2.0 can truly be considered the mood-setter of this year. Irrespective of the fact that it is a remake, Kya Baat Haii 2.0 has already garnered more than 50 million. However, we can’t keep calm as Bollywood’s Punjabi munda Vicky Kaushal channelled his hottest avatar in the song and forced all to shake their legs. But making him share screen space with Kiara Advani was a killer idea, as it truly raised the temperature.

Meri Jaan

https://youtu.be/ldWFpeu36K0

Yet another romantic addiction for lovers this year. Belonging to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai, Meri Jaan is a funky, but passionate love song. Featuring Alia Bhatt alongside Shantanu Maheshwari, Meri Jaan has a hint of innocence, courtesy to SLB’s composition and the enthralling voice of Neeti Mohan. So far the song has been played more than 26 million times.

