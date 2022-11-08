Yashoda promotions: Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks down as she talks about her struggle with myositis

Despite undergoing treatment of the autoimmune condition myositis, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is standing strong on her professional commitments. Ahead of the release of her upcoming actioner Yashoda, Samantha is busy on a promotional spree. After kicking off the movie promotions, the actress was seen interacting with celebrity TV anchor Suma. And during her interaction, the Family Man 2 star got a bit emotional while talking about her struggle with the illness. A small clip from the interview is making rounds on the internet, wherein Samantha can be heard saying that she will fight her condition. Not only this but the actress also talked about the challenges she faced while working on her film Yashoda. While sharing the video, the Twitter user wrote in the caption, “You are a fighter, Samantha. Comeback strongly.

According to NDTV, Samantha while getting a bit teary-eyed, said in the video, “I think I said there are some good days and there are some bad days. On some days, getting up from bed is difficult. And on some days, I want to fight. Slowly, the days I want to fight are becoming more. It’s been three months now.” When the Family Man 2 star revealed her condition, several media reports claimed that it is life-threatening. But Samantha clarified that while the disease is life-threatening, she is not in a dangerous stage. The pan-India star said, “I want to clear one thing. The stage I’m in, it’s not life-threatening. At the moment, I’m not dead yet. I don’t think those headlines were very necessary but yeah it is difficult but I am here. I’ve always been a fighter and I will fight.”



Talking about her film, the actress revealed that her dubbing in Telugu was a bit difficult as she belongs to Chennai. But now, after dubbing on her own the actress has developed confidence about her hold on the language. Earlier on Monday, Samantha while dropping a series of pictures of herself, hinted at her comeback. Sharing some of the pictures from Yashoda’s promotion, Samantha wrote in the caption, “Like my good friend Raj Nidimoru says, no matter what the day is like and how s***** things are, his motto is to shower, shave, show up. I borrowed it for a day. For Yashoda promotions…See you on the 11th.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)



Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen in Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan’s directorial Yashoda, which will hit the theatres on 11 November. In the movie, the actress will be essaying a character of a surrogate mother, who fights the crime syndicate of the medical profession. Apart from Samantha, the movie also features Unni Mukandan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, and Priyanka Sharma.

