Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF 2 has shattered several records in its opening week at the global box office. With the humongous collections of over Rs 700 crore and counting, the actioner has turned out to be the highest-grossing Kannada film of all time.

Lead actor Yash, who is overwhelmed with the response of the audience expressed his gratitude to fans by sharing an emotional video on his social media accounts.

In the video, the actor shares an anecdote where he says “There was a small village which was facing a situation of drought for quite some time so the villagers decided to have a prayer meet and people turned out in large numbers but there was one boy who turned out with an umbrella. Some called it overconfidence but eventually, you know what that was - Faith. I am like that Little boy who had the faith of witnessing this day. and I am in a situation where thankyou is big enough but still, I would like to thank each one of you from the bottom of my heart.

On behalf of the entire KGF team, I would like to say that we are very grateful. I hope you are enjoying the film and continue enjoying it. At the end, I would like to say that guys your heart is my tent!"

Check out the video here:

Talking about KGF 2, the film is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kirgandur under his production banner Hombale Films. It also features Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and others in prominent roles. The music of KGF 2 is composed by Ravi Basrur while the cinematography is done by Bhuvan Gowda.

The Hindi version of the film is distributed by Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

