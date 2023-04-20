In an unfortunate piece of news, Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra has passed away at the age of 85. Pamela Chopra was creatively involved in a lot of films of the Yash Raj Banner. She was also seen in the opening credits of Dil To Pagal Hai with the late filmmaker and her husband.

Yash Raj Films shared the news on their Instagram account:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Back in 2014, Pamela Chopra spoke about a possible biopic on Yash Chopra. With biopics being made on iconic names like Milkha Singh, M.C. Mary Kom, Kishore Kumar and Dara Singh, Pamela Chopra was asked about her plans to have a biopic on the life of her husband.

To this, she said: ” A biopic on him (Yash Chopra)? Yes, we are thinking about it.”

“It has not been decided yet but I am sure at some stage we will make a biopic,” added Pamela, who was present at a press conference Thursday to announce second Yash Chopra Memorial Awards.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.