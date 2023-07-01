Yami Gautam had an impressive first half in 2023 and after winning praise for her performances in ‘Lost’ and ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’, she has ‘Dhoom Dham’ and ‘OMG 2’ coming up.

She has films like Vicky Donor, Kaabil, Dasvi, Uri, Bala, A Thursday and many more in her repertoire and Gautam has emerged not just a bankable name and a talent powerhouse, but also an actor whose script and movie choices audiences deeply trust. Apart from choosing versatile characters, all significant irrespective of the size, the actress has always gravitated to great quality content. It’s almost unquestionable now that if Yami Gautam is in a film, everyone can be rest assured that it is a good quality project.

While producers on OTT platforms do not have any set parameters of success unlike the box office, Yami Gautam who headlines the film believes that this achievement is a testament to the faith audiences have in compelling content and is extremely grateful for the validation it brings.

Expressing her gratitude Yami says, “I was recently told that the OTT platform witnessed a surge in subscribers post the release of ‘Lost’. For an actor, the biggest validation is when the stakeholders who invest in you, be it the producers or production banners or platforms, get their returns. Be it in theatres or here, an audience investing time & money in you is what creates this domino effect on the films. So this is testimony to the faith audiences have in me & kind of films that I choose to associate with, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Inspired by true events, Lost followed the journey of a young woman crime reporter played by Yami Gautam where she investigated the sudden disappearance of a talented theatre activist. The actress has an interesting line up of films ahead with Dhoom Dham and OMG 2 which is set for a theatrical release on 11th August.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.