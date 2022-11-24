Yami Gautam Dhar has been leaving the masses impressed with her amazing performances in her last release ‘A Thursday‘ and ‘Dasvi‘. This certainly raised the anticipation of the audience to watch her in her upcoming ‘Lost’. As the film recently opened at Chicago South Asian Film Festival and won a standing ovation from the audience, it has now screened at 53rd IFFI Goa where Yami along with other team members was spotted as the film received an overwhelming response from everyone.

While taking to her social media, Yami shared major glimpses from the event capturing the moments of utmost delight.

While capturing moments of her receiving appreciation at the IFFI, Yami shared a glimpse of the team at the screening and had a word with the media.

While sharing her excitement to have herself at IFFI Goa, Yami jotted down the caption writing -“What a perfect platform for Lost to kickstart its journey! Thank you #IFFIGoa for such a warm reception and a fantastic response to Lost!”

As Yami went to IFFI, Goa, She was one diva who have perfectly kept her style statement intact donning a beautiful saree. She further jotted down the caption -“It had to be red for this special occasion. The colour that symbolises power, courage and bravery. A big thanks to my team, wouldn’t be able to do it without you guys.”

Meanwhile, on her plate ahead, she has more power-packed performances lined up with projects like ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga‘ which is also all set to hit the digital screens this year itself, as Yami’s 4th release of 2022, she will also be seen in ‘Oh My God 2‘ and ‘Dhoom Dham‘ among other unannounced projects.

