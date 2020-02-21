Yami Gautam addresses Filmfare 2020 snub for Bala, says it taught her not to 'seek validation from anyone'

Actress Yami Gautam expressed her displeasure for not being nominated for her breakthrough performance in Bala at the recently held Filmfare Awards 2020. Yami, who was also part of the much successful war drama Uri: The Surgical Strike last year, said that multiple messages that she had received about being "overlooked", led her to open up on the issue, state reports.

Through a post on social media, Yami released a statement saying that while it was not always necessary to win awards, a nomination at least acknowledges an artist's performance in a film. She said that the jury at the Awards was comprised of the most eminent personalities, and hence it was her duty to respect their decision. She reiterated that this Filmfare snub actually pushed her to not seek validation from external sources and keep giving her best at what she does.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who co-starred with her in Bala, reacted to Gautam's post saying, "So proud YG.” Vikrant Massey, who is set to feature alongside the actress in the upcoming film Ginny Weds Sunny, also responded to the post.

Check out Yami Gautam's post



View this post on Instagram Something I wish to share A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) on Feb 19, 2020 at 2:32am PST

In conclusion, the actress thanked her fans and audience members, who were generous with their appreciation this year. She added that the snub made her “even more self assured and determined in life. It re-instates your faith, in the fact, that you don’t need to seek validation for your work or yourself from anyone. The kind of love that I have received this year, from the industry, critics, media, my talented fellow contemporaries and most importantly YOU - my audience, for always showing unconditional love - selfless support, means the world to me and is enough to boost me to keep working harder.”

