Yaar Jigri shooting begins on 17 August; 'bro-mance' features Sunny Singh, Vikrant Massey

Actor Vikrant Massey and Sunny Singh of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame have started shooting for Yaar Jigri in New Delhi.

The RSVP's film went on floors on 17 August. Yaar Jigri is helmed by debutant director Amit Joshi. The production house officially announced it through their Twitter handle.

"I'm quite excited and anxious about the shoot. Both Sunny and Vikrant are fabulous actors. I would also like to thank RSVP for entrusting me with this opportunity," Joshi said in a statement.

As per a report in India.com, Vikrant spoke about the title of the film saying, "The title suggest enough. It speaks of friendship. This is a story of two friends who are different personalities, and how two different personalities overcome their inhibitions and problems. That is what the film is about."

A 'bro-mance' story, the film talks about friendship set against the backdrop of four different locations which include Delhi and Nainital, added the report.

Joshi has worked with Vikramaditya Motwane prior to this, as a co-writer for Trapped. It will also be the first time that the two actors will be seen sharing screen space.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Aug 18, 2018 10:26 AM