Vikrant Massey, Sunny Singh's slice-of-life buddy film Yaar Jigri will commence shoot on 14 August

Yaar Jigri, the slice-of-life buddy film that will feature Vikrant Massey and Sunny Singh, will go on floors from 14 August and will be shot across four different locations, including Delhi and Nainital.

The film will mark the directorial debut of Amit Joshi, who co-wrote Vikramaditya Motwane's Trapped (2017) and will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP, as reported earlier.

Massey and Singh will be working together for the first time in the film, where Sunny Singh will play a flirtatious North Indian character and Massey will essay the role of his buddy, a Mumbai Mirror report said.

“It is an exciting prospect to be collaborating with Mr Ronnie Screwvala, Amit Joshi and Sunny Singh Nijjar. I did see Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and I think Sunny did a great job. So, it’s going to be great to collaborate with him,” Massey told Cinestaan.

Massey further added that the film is about friendship, which is evident from its title, "The title suggest enough. It speaks of friendship. This is a story of two friends who are different personalities, and how two different personalities overcome their inhibitions and problems. That is what the film is about."

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 18:09 PM