XXXTentacion shooting final suspect, Trayvon Newsome, surrenders to Florida police

Fort Lauderdale: The fourth suspect in the shooting death of emerging South Florida rap star XXXTentacion has turned himself into authorities.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on 7 August evening that 20-year-old Trayvon Newsome was taken into custody after surrendering at his lawyer's Fort Lauderdale office around 5 p.m.

Newsome and three other men are accused of killing XXXTentacion in June. The 20-year-old rap star, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was fatally shot as he left a motorcycle dealership. Officials have said a struggle ensued when the rapper's sports car was blocked by another vehicle, two masked gunmen approached and shot XXXTentacion multiple times. The gunmen fled with a Louis Vuitton bag containing $50,000.

Newsome was booked into Broward County's Main Jail on charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.

The first arrest of Dedrick Devonshay Williams was made on 20 June two days after the rapper was killed. The 22-year-old, as per court record, had been charged previously with several felonies, including grand theft auto, domestic violence, cocaine possession and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Michael Boatwright, the second suspect had been taken into custody on 5 July on unrelated drug charge but was served on 10 June with a new arrest warrant for first-degree murder, according to the Broward County Sheriff's office.

The third of four suspects, Robert Allen was arrested in rural Georgia at a relative’s house on 26 July.

XXXTentacion, who sported dreadlocks and facial tattoos, was a rising star. He notched a No 1 album in March with his sophomore effort ? and had a top 10 hit with 'Sad!'

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 09:36 AM